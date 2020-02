Yacktman Focused Fund Comments on Hyundai Home Shopping Network

Hyundai Home Shopping Network ( XKRX:057050 ) was weaker during the quarter due to concerns that its future commission rates would be negatively impacted by government regulation. The stock is incredibly inexpensive at current prices, possessing significant net cash and attractive public investment holdings which alone account for most of the current market price.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg