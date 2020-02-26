A Beginner’s Guide: Stocks, and Why Their Prices Keep Changing

Is the stock market the world’s greatest opportunity machine?

That’s the claim made at the beginning of “A Beginner’s Guide to the Stock Market” by Matthew R. Kratter.

The author founded Trader University, which sells courses teaching investment and trading strategies. Previously he worked at the Clarium Capital hedge fund, where he was a portfolio manager and member of the investment committee.

Chapter one of his book provided an introduction to stocks and the stock market for investment newcomers. His goal in writing the book, Kratter advised, was to help everyone access the stock market, “not just the rich and privileged.”

That said, he appears to be agnostic about investment approaches, writing that places exist for every investor and every investment strategy. Once in the market, there is everything from dividend investing to day trading.

What’s more, he suggested that new investors should try many different approaches when they first start out to determine what works for them. That’s because each one of us has a unique psychological profile and attitude toward risk.

Turning to the stock market, his first piece of advice was to learn how the stock market actually works, not how you think it should work. In his view, it is a complex emergent system, just like the weather. While we may complain about the weather, we adapt to whatever it offers. We put on heavier coats or wear a hat; we do not expect the weather to adapt to us.

Similarly, new investors must learn how the stock market really works and adapt to it. In Kratter’s view, we must learn how to “harness its energy to create wealth.”

The first step in harnessing that energy is to understand what a stock is. Essentially, it is a sliver of ownership in a company. In Kratter’s example, when he buys 100 shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), he becomes an owner or a shareholder, that is, someone who holds shares of the company.

At the time he was writing this book, in 2019, there were more than 765 million McDonald’s shares available (or shares outstanding). Each of those shares, at that time, was worth $187.62. If we multiply that price by the number of shares outstanding, we know the company’s “market capitalization” or its “market cap.” The market capitalization tells us the total value of a company at a particular point in time.

That “particular point in time” reference is important, because most stock prices change constantly during the trading day, and from day to day. Kratter used Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as an example: On Oct. 3, 2018, it had a market cap of $1.103 trillion, but on May 20, 2019, its market cap had shrunk to $840 billion. That’s all due to changing stock prices.

Why do stock prices change so much? The author wrote, “This is because all of the world's smartest minds (and computers) are constantly processing new information and collectively deciding what a company is worth.”

To that, I would add that many not-so-smart minds and many computer programs based on questionable assumptions are also participating. Consider the case of Pets.com, which had a market cap of $300 million in 1999 but its capitalization fell to $0 a year later when the dotcom bubble burst and the company went bankrupt.

Prices also change when new information emerges. Such was the case when Apple rehired Steve Jobs in 1996; Jobs designed and delivered the iPod and the iPhone. As consumers and investors became aware of these new products, revenue and the price per share shot up.

Supply and demand also play a part in price changes. When a lot of investors want to buy a stock, a scarcity situation (increased demand for a fixed supply) comes into effect, and prices are driven higher. Prices also may be driven down by bad news. As Kratter observed, the people chasing scarce stocks may be overly optimistic, but their buying will still lead to higher prices.

That’s especially true when big investors buy or sell stocks. These big buyers and sellers are often institutional investors, organizations that manage huge piles of money for mutual funds, pension funds and hedge funds. Because they buy and sell millions or billions of dollars worth of a stock at a time, their actions can literally move markets.

Stock prices are also driven to some extent by investor expectations. Many in the stock market are trying to determine what will happen in the next three to six months, pricing stocks accordingly. That’s why the stock market is sometimes called a “forward-looking mechanism” or a “discounting mechanism.”

Kratter reminded us of a famous saying by the great hockey player Wayne Gretzky: “I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been.” Investors are doing, or trying to do, the same thing. For example, in early 2009 when everyone was still dealing with the shock of the stock market collapse just a few months earlier, the stock market was beginning to rally. The market was “pricing in” an economic recovery.

Let me elaborate on that phrase, “pricing in.” It’s often used in financial circles to say that investors are adjusting the prices at which they are willing to buy or sell. They may not know exactly what’s going to happen, but there is an increasing consensus something will occur that will move the market.

This happens with individual stocks as well as whole markets. Kratter used the example of a company reporting excellent earnings, but the stock price goes down instead of up the next day. That’s because investors saw something in the earnings report that concerned them; quite often, that comes from a company’s “forward guidance” on expected earnings or growth. As the author put it, investors are “skating” to where they expect the company to be in a few months.

Buying a stock when it is down may be tempting, but he warned us we should not be too quick to buy in such a situation. It can take days or weeks for new information to be priced into a stock, in part because of institutional investors.

Since they trade in such large volumes, they often can’t buy or sell all of their shares in a single transaction. If they try to buy large blocks of stock at a time, prices may jump because of scarcity, and vice versa. Thus, these investors exercise patience and discipline.

Conclusion

Former hedge fund manager Kratter provided a brief overview of stocks and stock markets in chapter one of “A Beginner’s Guide to the Stock Market.”

Among his important points were the need for investors to understand how the stock market really works, how it is necessary for the investor to adapt to the market, what stocks are and what market capitalization is, and that many factors influence the prices of stocks.

Perhaps the most important point, though, is that the stock market can be the world’s greatest opportunity machine.

Disclaimer: This review is based on the book, “A Beginner’s Guide to the Stock Market,” by Matthew R. Kratter, published in 2019 by Little Cash Machines LLC. Unless otherwise noted, all ideas and opinions in this review are those of the author.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: