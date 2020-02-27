Weekly CFO Sells Highlight

According to GuruFocus insider data, the recent chief financial officer sells included Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Chipotle Mexican Grill CFO sold 4,063 shares

CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares for $915.03 per share on Feb. 14. Since then, the stock has declined 15.97%. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a market cap of $21.35 billion and its shares were traded around $768.93. The company has a price-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90. Over the past 10 years, the restaurant chain had an annual average earnings growth of 6.90%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its fourth-quarter results with revenue of $1.44 billion and gross profit of $276.45 million, while the net income was $72.42 million. The 2019 total revenue was $5.59 billion, a 15% increase from 2018. The gross profit was $1.14 billion, a 25% increase from the year prior. The net income was $350.16 million.

CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,256 shares for $899.9 per share on Feb. 12. Since then, the share price has fallen 14.55%. Chief Restaurant Officer Scott Boatwright sold 4,678 shares for $862.12 per share on Feb. 6. The stock has tumbled 10.81% since then.

Tesla CFO sold 150 shares

CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares for $842.22 per share on Feb. 18. Since then, the share price has decreased by 18.19%. Tesla has a market cap of $127.04 billion and its shares were traded around $689. The electric vehicle manufacturer has a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

Tesla announced its fourth-quarter results with revenue of $7.38 billion and gross profit of $1.39 billion, while the net income was $105 million. The 2019 total revenue was $24.58 billion, a 15% increase from 2018. The gross profit was $4.07 billion, a 0.7% increase from the year prior. The net loss was $862 million.

CEO Elon Musk bought 13,037 shares for $767 per share on Feb. 14. Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison also bought 1,250 shares that same day. Since then, the stock has retreated 10.17%. Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares for $902.23 per share on Feb. 21. Since then, the shares have fallen 23.63%. Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares for $892.65 per share on Feb. 20. Since then, the stock has slid 22.81%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals executive vice president and CFO sold 414 shares

Executive Vice President of Finance and CFO Robert E. Landry sold 414 shares for $452.49 per share on Feb. 26. Since then, the stock has declined 3.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of $47.98 billion and its shares were traded around $436.14. The pharmaceutical company has a price-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a price-sales ratio of 6.36. Over the past five years, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had an annual average earnings growth of 26.80%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced its fourth-quarter results with revenue of $2.17 billion and gross profit of $1.95 billion, while the net income was $792 million. The 2018 total revenue was $6.71 billion, a 14% increase from 2017. The gross profit was $6.28 billion, a 15% increase from the year prior. The net income was $2.44 billion.

President and Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos sold 118,123 shares for $420.17 per share on Feb. 24. Since then, the stock has risen 3.8%. Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares for $419 per share on Feb. 24. Since then, the shares have gained 4.09%. Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 14,279 shares for $400.01 per share on Feb. 13. Since then, the stock has climbed 9.03%.

