2 Stocks to Watch Friday

Shares of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) fell 0.4% on Friday after reporting fourth-quarter revenue of $976.3 million and earnings of 50 cents per share, beating analysts earnings estimations by 10 cents and topping revenue expectations by $11.24 million.

“We ended the fiscal year with significant momentum, including a record quarter for our financial management applications, great progress with our analytics and planning applications, and an excellent initial quarter with Scout RFP," CEO Aneel Bhusri said. "Our industry-leading HCM solutions also continue to see strong adoption with 45 percent of the Fortune 500 and 60 percent of the Fortune 50 having selected Workday.”

The operating loss for the quarter was $146.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $120.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Further, the Non-GAAP operating income was $116.6 million, or 11.9% of revenue, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $92.7 million, or 11.8% of revenue, in the comparable prior-year period.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2020, the company expects subscription revenue to be between $873 million to $875 million. Revenue for the full year is projected to range from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) opened a new position of 1,437 shares, while Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) boosted his stake by 232% to 1,362,731 shares.

Shares of Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) plummeted 30% on Friday after the company posted fourth-quarter results. Revenue grew 0.6% from the prior-year quarter to $1.61 billion, falling $10 million short of expectations. The company posted earnings of $2.39 per share, 13 cents shy of estimates.

Looking at its financial position, Big Lots ended the fiscal year with $53 million in cash and cash equivalents and $279 million in long-term debt, which was an improvement from the previous year.

Looking toward the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the company has guided for earnings between 30 cents and 45 cents per diluted share. Further, the company projects fiscal 2020 earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.40 per diluted share.

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) boosted his holding by 19% to 93,000 shares, while Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) sold out of the stock.

Disclosure: The author holds no position in any stocks mentioned.

