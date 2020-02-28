  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio
Articles (1619) 

2 Stocks to Watch Friday

Big Lots, Workday fall on earnings

February 28, 2020 | About: BIG +0% WDAY +0%

Shares of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) fell 0.4% on Friday after reporting fourth-quarter revenue of $976.3 million and earnings of 50 cents per share, beating analysts earnings estimations by 10 cents and topping revenue expectations by $11.24 million.

“We ended the fiscal year with significant momentum, including a record quarter for our financial management applications, great progress with our analytics and planning applications, and an excellent initial quarter with Scout RFP," CEO Aneel Bhusri said. "Our industry-leading HCM solutions also continue to see strong adoption with 45 percent of the Fortune 500 and 60 percent of the Fortune 50 having selected Workday.” 

The operating loss for the quarter was $146.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $120.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Further, the Non-GAAP operating income was $116.6 million, or 11.9% of revenue, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $92.7 million, or 11.8% of revenue, in the comparable prior-year period.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2020, the company expects subscription revenue to be between $873 million to $875 million. Revenue for the full year is projected to range from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) opened a new position of 1,437 shares, while Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) boosted his stake by 232% to 1,362,731 shares.

Shares of Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) plummeted 30% on Friday after the company posted fourth-quarter results. Revenue grew 0.6% from the prior-year quarter to $1.61 billion, falling $10 million short of expectations. The company posted earnings of $2.39 per share, 13 cents shy of estimates.

Looking at its financial position, Big Lots ended the fiscal year with $53 million in cash and cash equivalents and $279 million in long-term debt, which was an improvement from the previous year. 

Looking toward the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the company has guided for earnings between 30 cents and 45 cents per diluted share. Further, the company projects fiscal 2020 earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.40 per diluted share.

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) boosted his holding by 19% to 93,000 shares, while Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) sold out of the stock.

Disclosure: The author holds no position in any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Omar Venerio

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)
/* */