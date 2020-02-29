Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Feb. 28

The largest insider buys this week were in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM), Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Morgan Stanley director bought 50,000 shares

Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares on Feb. 21 for an average price of $53. The share price has decreased by 15.04% since then.

Morgan Stanley is an investment bank and financial services company based in America. The company has offices in more than 42 countries and employs more than 55,000 individuals. The company’s clients include corporations, governments, institutions and individuals and is a component of the S&P 100. The company has a market capitalization of $69 billion; as of Feb. 28, it traded at $45.03.

On Feb. 20, Morgan Stanley announced it entered into a definitive agreement with E*Trade Financial Corp. (ETFC), under which Morgan Stanley will acquire the financial services company operating in the online brokerage industry. The all-stock transaction is valued at approximately $13 billion. Under the agreement, E*Trade shareholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each E*Trade share, which represents a per-share consideration of $58.74.

General Motors director bought 1,561 shares

Director Theodore M. Solso bought 1,561 shares of GM stock on Feb. 26 at the average price of $32.02. The stock has decreased by 4.75% since then.

General Motors is an American carmaker. The company manufactures cars and trucks in 35 countries, with brands including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden and Wuling. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion; as of Feb. 28, it traded at $30.50.

On Feb. 3, General Motors announced the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 38 cents per outstanding share. The dividend will be payable on March 20 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, March 6.

Energy Transfer chief financial officer bought 5,800 shares

CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares on Feb. 27 for an average price of $10.27. The share price has increased by 7.89% since then.

Energy Transfer is an American natural gas and propane pipeline transport company. The company is part of the Fortune 500 and is the parent company of Dakota Access LLC. In October of 2018, the company’s name was changed to Energy Transfer LP after its merger with Energy Transfer Equity. The company has a market capitalization of $29.8 billion; as of Feb. 28, it traded at $11.08.

On Feb. 28, Energy Transfer announced that its subsidiary, Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC, has launched a binding supplemental open season to solicit additional shipper commitments for transportation service from Nederland, Texas to Lake Charles, Louisiana, through the Bayou Bridge Pipeline System. The open season began on Feb. 28.

Delta Air Lines director bought 4,000 shares

Director David S. Taylor bought 4,000 shares on Feb. 25 for an average price of $52.49. The stock has declined 12.12% since then.

Delta Air Lines is a major American airline, operating over 5,400 flights daily. The company serves an extensive domestic and international network, including 319 destinations in 54 countries on six continents. The company is also one of the four founding members of the SkyTeam airline alliance, operating joint ventures with other airlines such as China Eastern Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Air France-KLM and Korean Air. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion; and as of Feb. 28, it traded at $46.13.

On Jan. 17, Delta Air Lines announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $1.70, a 31% increase year over year. Total revenue increased 7% year over year to $11.4 billion. Non-fuel operating expense on a unit basis increased 4.4% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

