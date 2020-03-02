Top 5 Holdings of Bill Gates’ Foundation Trust

According to current portfolio statistics, a GuruFocus Premium feature, the top five holdings of Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’ Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust are Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Gates, the founder of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), published on Friday in a New England Journal of Medicine article that the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak has two key characteristics: First, it can sicken “health adults in addition to elderly people with exiting health problems.” Additionally, the average infected person can transmit the disease to two to three others, “an exponential rate of increase.”

Dow gains nearly 1,300 points

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 26,703.32, up 1,293.96 points from Friday’s close of 25,409.36. The 30-stock index’s 5.09% gain represents the biggest one-day gain since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), the top holding of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s conglomerate, closed at $298.81, up 9.31% from the previous close.

The markets mounted a comeback following a titanic tumble last week, with the Dow sinking 12% in the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis on accelerated coronavirus cases in several countries outside China, including South Korea, Japan and Italy.

Shares of Buffett’s conglomerate occupy over half of foundation trust’s equity portfolio

As of quarter-end, Gates’ foundation trust has an equity portfolio value of $21.35 billion, with 16 total holdings. The top three sectors in terms of weight are financial services, industrials and consumer defensive, with weights of 52.94%, 29.60% and 8.22%.

Buffett once said that Gates can do what he does, but he could not do what Gates does. The Microsoft founder sits on Berkshire’s board.

Waste Management

Gates’ trust owns 18,633,672 shares of Waste Management, giving the holding 9.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $112.89 during the quarter.

The Houston-based company operates approximately 250 landfills and 300 transfer stations primarily in North America. GuruFocus ranks the company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include expanding profit margins and a return on equity that outperforms over 92.53% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Waste Management include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio).

Caterpillar

Gates’ trust owns 11,260,857 shares of Caterpillar, giving the stake 7.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $140.03 during the quarter.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company manufactures specialized heavy construction, machinery and mining equipment. GuruFocus ranks Caterpillar’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include expanding operating margins and a return on assets that outperforms 85.56% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Caterpillar include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio).

Canadian Railway

Gates’ trust owns 17,126,874 shares of Canadian Railway, giving the position 7.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $89.97 during the quarter.

The Montreal, Quebec-based company operates a railway network spanning Canada from coast to coast and extending through Chicago and the Gulf of Mexico. GuruFocus ranks Canadian Railway’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins that outperform over 93% of global competitors.

Walmart

Gates’ trust owns 11.603 million shares of Walmart, giving the stake 6.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $119.15 during the quarter.

Shares of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer closed at $115.88, up 7.63% from the previous close. GuruFocus ranks Walmart’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and a return on equity that outperforms over 85% of global competitors.

Disclosure: No positions.

