Mario Gabelli Comments on Sony

is a conglomerate based in Tokyo, Japan focusing on direct-to-consumer entertainment products supported by the company’s technology. Sony is the #1 integrated global gaming company and we expect the gaming segment to contribute over 1/3 of total EBITDA (ex-financial) in 2020 following the much anticipated launch of the PlayStation 5, probably for the 2020 holiday season. Sony Music Recording commands #2 and Music Publishing #1 global share. Sony also operates the Sony/Columbia film studio, which is well positioned in the OTT streaming wars as a major supplier of high quality library shows like Seinfeld and new movies like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It is an image sensor leader with over 50% global revenue share and is the dominant supplier to Apple iPhone. Sony’s Electronics business is a globally diversified cash cow. It also holds majority ownership of Sony Financial Services.

