Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (1647) 

Mario Gabelli Comments on ViacomCBS

Guru stock highlight

March 02, 2020 | About: VIAC +0% VIACA +0%
ViacomCBS (1.2%) (NASDAQ:VIAC)(NASDAQ:VIACA) (VIACA/VIAC – $44.87/$41.97 – NASDAQ) is the product of the December 2019 recombination of Viacom and CBS, two Sumner Redstone controlled companies. ViacomCBS is a globally-scaled content company with networks including CBS, Showtime, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, BET, thirty television stations, the Simon & Schuster publishing house and the Paramount movie studio. The companies separated in 2005, but changes in the media landscape have put a premium on global scale. Together ViacomCBS should be able to better navigate shifts in consumer behavior and monetization while generating significant cost savings and enhancing revenue growth.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Asset Fund fourth-quarter 2019 shareholder commentary.

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

