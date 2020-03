Mario Gabelli Comments on MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc. ( NYSE:MSGN ) (0.8%) owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks broadcasting exclusive live local games from New York and New Jersey based professional sports teams, among other sporting events. The company’s September 30 quarterly results showed a decrease in revenue, operating income, and net income.

Sydnee Gatewood

