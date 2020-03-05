5 Real Estate Stocks Gurus Are Buying

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener as of March 5, the following real estate investment trust stocks are popular among gurus.

Arbor Realty Trust

Real estate finance company Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has a market cap of $1.39 billion. Its revenue of $349 million has grown 33.20% over the past 10 years.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.31. The share price of $12.99 is 17.63% below the 52-week high and 12.96 above the 52-week low. Over the past 10 years, the stock has climbed 340%.

The company’s largest guru shareholder is Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Omega Advisors with 2.19% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.61%, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19% and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

American Campus Communicites

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC), a REIT engaged in managing student housing properties, has a market cap of $6.2 billion. Its revenue of $943 million has increased 12.7% over the past decade.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 76.28. The share price of $45.77 is 10.15% below the 52-week high and 7.67% above the 52-week low. Over the past decade, the share price has gained 58%.

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.44% of outstanding shares, followed by Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has a market cap of $359 million. Its revenue of $59 million has declined 1.30% over the past 10 years.

The REIT is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.25. The share price of $11.27 is 9.9% below the 52-week high and 9.95% above the 52-week low. Over the past 10 years, the stock has lost 60%.

The company’s largest guru shareholder is Simons’ firm with 0.63% of outstanding shares, followed by Caxton Associates with 0.11%.

Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), which owns retail properties mostly in Manhattan area, has a market cap of $10.6 billion. Its revenue of $1.9 billion has declined 2% over the past decade.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 3.45. The share price of $55.96 is 20.57% below the 52-week high and 8.2% above the 52-week low. Over the past decade, the stock has gained 5%.

With 0.9% of outstanding shares, Paul Singer (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%, Davis with 0.10% and Pioneer Investments with 0.10%.

New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ), which manages investments related to residential real estate, has a $6.8 billion market cap.

The share price of $16.44 is 6.91% below the 52-week high and 20.62% above the 52-week low. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.27. Over the past 10 years, the stock has gained 20%.

The company’s largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 0.50% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% and Pioneer Investments with 0.07%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

