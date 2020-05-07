Jeff Auxier Comments on Kroger

Unlike many businesses this quarter, Kroger saw increased traffic and demand amid the government lockdowns. Due to uncertainty around the potential impact of the virus and how long the world will be affected, many people have been stocking up on the basics which has translated to strong fundamentals for Kroger. In March alone, Kroger experienced a 30% nationwide rise in sales and was one of the few stocks to gain during the first quarter, up 5.1%.

