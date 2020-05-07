Jeff Auxier Comments on Biogen

Biogen continues to be one of the most focused biotech companies on diseases of the brain. They have a broad neurology pipeline. Sentiment around Biogen continues to be driven by positive results surrounding the company’s Alzheimer’s drug Aducanumab. With no current cure for Alzheimer’s, the potential that Biogen could have the only successful drug in that space helped keep the stock price up this quarter. Biogen has worked to fortify their supply chain in order to ensure that patients will continue to receive their treatments. Along with Aducanumab, Biogen has four other treatments currently in phase three trials and twelve in phase two trials.

About the author: