Sydnee Gatewood
Jeff Auxier Comments on Microsoft

Guru stock highlight

May 07, 2020 | About: MSFT +0%
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft’s continued shift to more digital services helped offset some of the virus-related headwinds during the quarter. Their earnings release in January showed that Azure cloud revenue grew 62%. Azure revenue has grown over 50% in each of the last four quarters. Work-from-home policies have led to increased usage of Microsoft’s online services. The company revealed that their Teams collaboration and communication service had 75 million daily active users during the shutdown, adding 31 million in just one month. Globally, usage of the company’s virtual desktop software has tripled since the crisis began.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management spring 2020 market commentary.

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

