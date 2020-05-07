Jeff Auxier Comments on Microsoft

Microsoft’s continued shift to more digital services helped offset some of the virus-related headwinds during the quarter. Their earnings release in January showed that Azure cloud revenue grew 62%. Azure revenue has grown over 50% in each of the last four quarters. Work-from-home policies have led to increased usage of Microsoft’s online services. The company revealed that their Teams collaboration and communication service had 75 million daily active users during the shutdown, adding 31 million in just one month. Globally, usage of the company’s virtual desktop software has tripled since the crisis began.

About the author: