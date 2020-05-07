Jeff Auxier Comments on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. ( NYSE:BK

Bank of New York has consistently been number one or two in the US with assets under custody over $35 trillion. Although they are not a spread lender, low interest rates have impacted cash balance returns. In the past financial crisis in 2009 the US government parked their cash with Bank of New York. They have historically earned over 15% on tangible equity while maintaining a strong balance sheet with a CET1 ratio of 11.5%. Berkshire Hathaway has been a recent purchaser of Bank of New York Mellon and now owns approximately 9% of the company.