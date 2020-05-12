  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2071) 

Howard Marks Releases Memo: ‘Uncertainty’

Renowned investor discusses current economic developments and the uncertainty of the future

May 12, 2020 | About: SPY +0% DJI +0% QQQ +0%

In one of his famous “memos” released earlier this week, Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), co-chairman of multibillion-dollar asset management firm Oaktree Capital, wrote about our inability to know the future.

The paper, titled “Uncertainty,” starts with a discussion of the “unprecedented (or at least highly exceptional) developments” we are seeing in regard to “the pandemic, the economic contraction, the oil price collapse and the Fed/government response.” As such, Marks noted a number of considerations make the future “particularly unpredictable.”

Marks then makes an extensive list of these considerations and, in turn, the many questions that arise in how to deal with them, writing:

“Where am I going with this? My point is that very few people can balance all these considerations to figure out our collective risk. And that’s just Covid-19. Now think about the many questions that pertain to each of the three other factors. Who can respond to this many questions, come up with valid answers, consider their interaction, appropriately weight the various considerations on the basis of their importance, and process them for a useful conclusion regarding the virus’s impact? It would take an exceptional mind to deal with all these factors simultaneously and reach a better conclusion than most other people. (I believe a computer couldn’t do so either, especially given all the subjective decisions required in the absence of historic precedent.)”

He concludes “the challenge lies in trying to be above average in assessing the future.”

Read Marks’ full memo here.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)