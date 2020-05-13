  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2051) 

A Trio of Stocks That Have Grown Sales Fast

Their 5-year revenue per share growth rates beat the S&P 500

May 13, 2020 | About: MCHP +0% FLIR +0% STN +0%

Rising sales is an essential catalyst to higher share prices. The S&P 500 index saw its revenue grow by about 4% on average every year over the past five years, and the share price of the benchmark rose by 35.2% over the past five years through May 12.

Investors may want to consider the following companies because, in addition to having higher five-year revenue growht rates than the S&P 500, they have received positive recommendation ratings on Wall Street.

Microchip Technology Inc

The first company to consider is Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

The Chandler, Arizona-based global manufacturer of semiconductors has grown its revenue per share by 19.4% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price traded at $85.99 at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a 52-week range of $53.15 to $112.47.

GuruFocus assigned the company a low financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have recommended a buy rating for this stock and produced an average target price of $102.79 per share.

FLIR Systems Inc

The second company to consider is FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

The Wilsonville, Oregon-based developer and marketer of scientific and technical instruments saw its revenue per share growing by 5.2% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price traded at $46.20 at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a 52-week range of $23.85 to $59.44.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating and have established an average target price of $46.50 per share.

Stantec Inc

The third company to consider is Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).

The Canadian provider of professional consulting services to engineering and construction industries in the U.S. and internationally has grown its revenue per share by almost 7% on average every year over the past five years.

The stock price traded at $29.48 per share at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a 52-week range of $20.22 to $31.94.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a recommendation rating of overweight and have established an average target price of $33.15 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
If somebody asks what being a value investor means, Alberto Abaterusso would answer, “The value investor is not just the possessor of the security that represents the company, but he is the owner of that company. As an owner of the company the value investor is actively involved in the dynamics of that company and his first concern is how to have sales progressively growing. Also, the value investor is probably one of the most demanding persons in the world concerning sales.”

Abaterusso is a freelance writer based in The Netherlands. He primarily writes about gold, silver and precious metals mining stocks. His articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. Alberto holds an MBA from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)