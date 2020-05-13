A Trio of Stocks That Have Grown Sales Fast

Rising sales is an essential catalyst to higher share prices. The S&P 500 index saw its revenue grow by about 4% on average every year over the past five years, and the share price of the benchmark rose by 35.2% over the past five years through May 12.

Investors may want to consider the following companies because, in addition to having higher five-year revenue growht rates than the S&P 500, they have received positive recommendation ratings on Wall Street.

Microchip Technology Inc

The first company to consider is Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

The Chandler, Arizona-based global manufacturer of semiconductors has grown its revenue per share by 19.4% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price traded at $85.99 at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a 52-week range of $53.15 to $112.47.

GuruFocus assigned the company a low financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have recommended a buy rating for this stock and produced an average target price of $102.79 per share.

FLIR Systems Inc

The second company to consider is FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

The Wilsonville, Oregon-based developer and marketer of scientific and technical instruments saw its revenue per share growing by 5.2% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price traded at $46.20 at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a 52-week range of $23.85 to $59.44.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating and have established an average target price of $46.50 per share.

Stantec Inc

The third company to consider is Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).

The Canadian provider of professional consulting services to engineering and construction industries in the U.S. and internationally has grown its revenue per share by almost 7% on average every year over the past five years.

The stock price traded at $29.48 per share at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a 52-week range of $20.22 to $31.94.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a recommendation rating of overweight and have established an average target price of $33.15 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

