Overview of Toyota’s 4th-Quarter Results

Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM) released its fiscal 2020 fourth-quarter results on May 12 before the market opened.

Key metrics

The Japanese automaker posted lower quarterly results as the Covid-19 pandemic stopped productions at its auto plants.

Toyota recorded net profit of $590 million in the fourth quarter, down 86% from the same quarter last year. Revenue of $66 billion plunged 8% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating profit amounted to $3.58 billion in the reported quarter, down 27.5% over the past year. The carmaker lost $1.4 billion in operating profit as the pandemic more than offset the company’s cost-cutting efforts.

At the end of the quarter, the company had automotive liquidity of approximately $25.9 billion.

Segment performance

In Japan, Toyota’s sales amounted to roughly 583,000 vehicles during the quarter, down from 631,000 units sold in the year-ago quarter. Operating income stood at 336 billion Japanese yen ($3.14 billion). This was less than the ¥446.2 billion reported the year before. Operating margin fell from 9.9% to 8.4%.

In North America, sales fell roughly 8% to about 600,000 units, while operating loss jumped to ¥39 billion and operating margin dropped to a -1.6%.

Likewise, Toyota’s sales in Europe plummeted to 259,000 units in the reported quarter, down from 269,000 units last year, while operating profit in the region was down to ¥31 billion and the operating margin declined to 3.8%.

Toyota sold nearly 189,000 vehicles in China, which was less than the 326,000 units sold in the year-ago period.

Guidance

While automakers like General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) did not provide guidance, citing the global uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Toyota has issued guidance for fiscal 2021.

The company projects its annual profit to decline by 80% to $4.66 billion, while sales are forecasted to be 7 million units and operating income is expected to be $4.6 billion.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: