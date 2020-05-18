Wedgewood Partners Cuts Fastenal, Alphabet, Visa

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)’s Wedgewood Partners, Inc. sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

Fastenal

The firm cut its Fastenal Co. (FAST) position by 86.65%. The trade had an impact of -4.06% on the portfolio.

The supplier of supply-chain solutions has a market cap of $22.29 billion and an enterprise value of $22.83 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 31.21% and return on assets of 21.08% are outperforming 97% of companies in the industrial distribution industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.23 is below the industry median of 0.4.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.82% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18% and David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Booking

The firm cut the Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) position by 58.75%. The portfolio was impacted by -4.02%.

The online travel agency has a market cap of $56.66 billion and an enterprise value of $58.46 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 60.87% and return on assets of 16.26% are outperforming 96% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.8 is below the industry median of 0.46.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 4.18% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57%.

Apple

The firm trimmed its Apple Inc. (AAPL) holding by 35.59%. The portfolio was impacted by -3.44%.

The designer and seller of electronic devices has a market cap of $1.33 trillion and an enterprise value of 1.35 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 62.09% and return on assets of 17.19% are outperforming 97% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.86 is below the industry median of 1.31.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 5.66% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Edwards Lifesciences

The firm cut its position in Edward Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 36.59%, impacting the portfolio by -3.24%.

The designer and seller of medical devices and related equipment has a market cap of $45.15 billion and an enterprise value of $44.79 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 29% and return on assets of 18.16% are outperforming 95% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.24 is above the industry median of 1.55.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.08% of outstanding shares, followed by Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.36% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.68%.

Visa

The investment firm reduced its position in Visa Inc. (V) by 40.4%. The trade had an impact of -3.12% on the portfolio.

The company, which operates payment processor solutions, has a market cap of $403 billion and an enterprise value of $414 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 35.91% and return on assets of 17.32% are outperforming 98% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.68 is above the industry median of 0.26.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.92% of outstanding shares, followed by Sands with 0.66% and Buffett’s firm with 0.50%

Alphabet

The firm cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) by 38.13%. The trade had an impact of -2.68% on the portfolio.

The holding company has a market cap of $937 billion and an enterprise value of $836 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.08% and return on assets of 13.48% are outperforming 79% of other companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 6.98 is above the industry median of 4.11.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.22% and Sands with 0.14%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

