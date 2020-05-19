  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2061) 

3 High-Quality Stocks for the Value Investor

These companies have robust balance sheets

May 19, 2020 | About: ATRI +0% RGR +0% CCF +0%

To have a higher chance to uncover high-quality companies, Benjamin Graham, the pioneer of value investing, suggested choosing stocks with a current ratio of more than two and higher working capital than long-term debt.

These two metrics indicate whether the company can generate enough financial resources to support the business and reimburse both short-term and long-term lenders.

The current ratio is calculated by dividing total current assets by total current liabilities, while the working capital is the difference between total current assets and total current liabilities.

Atrion Corp

Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) is an Allen, Texas-based global manufacturer and seller of pharmaceutical instruments that are used for applications in several medical branches, including cardiovascular and ophthalmology.

The stock has a current ratio of 9.88, which is much better than the industry median of 2.52.

Atrion Corp has a trailing 12-month working capital of $121.06 million and no long-term debt as of the most recent full fiscal year.

GuruFocus assigned the highest rating of 10 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength and the near the top rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

Atrion Corp was trading at a share price of $648.07 at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-book ratio of 5.13 and a 52-week range of $579 to $922.80.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (NYSE:RGR) is a Southport, Connecticut-based manufacturer and seller of firearms in the United States.

The stock has a current ratio of 4.23, which is much better than the industry median of 1.54.

Sturm Ruger & Co has a trailing 12-month working capital of about $188.07 million and no long-term debt as of the most recent full fiscal year.

GuruFocus assigned the near the top rating of 9 out of 10 for both the company’s financial strength and its profitability.

Sturm Ruger & Co was trading at a share price of $57.99 at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-book ratio of 3.45 and a 52-week range of $38.44 to $60.35.

Chase Corp

Chase Corp (CCF) is a Westwood, Massachusetts-based global manufacturer and seller of protective chemicals for various applications.

The stock has a current ratio of 6.31, which is much better than the industry median of 1.85.

Chase has a trailing 12-month working capital of $111.94 million and no long-term debt as of the most recent full fiscal year.

GuruFocus assigned a high rating of 9 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Chase Corp was trading at a share price of $94.02 at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $888.36 million, a price-book ratio of 3.15 and a 52-week range of $52 to $127.50.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
If somebody asks what being a value investor means, Alberto Abaterusso would answer, “The value investor is not just the possessor of the security that represents the company, but he is the owner of that company. As an owner of the company the value investor is actively involved in the dynamics of that company and his first concern is how to have sales progressively growing. Also, the value investor is probably one of the most demanding persons in the world concerning sales.”

Abaterusso is a freelance writer based in The Netherlands. He primarily writes about gold, silver and precious metals mining stocks. His articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. Alberto holds an MBA from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)