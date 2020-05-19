A Trio of Stocks Growing Earnings Fast

The S&P 500 Index’s annual earnings per share rose by an average of 7.2% per year over the past five years through Dec. 31, 2019. The share price of the benchmark ($2,953.91 at close on May 18) has risen by nearly 40% over the past five years thorugh May 18.
Thus, investors may be interested in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN), America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) and ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS), as these companies have grown their earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) by an annual rate of more than 7.2% over the past five years.
Bloomin Brands Inc
The Tampa, Florida-based operator of dining restaurants in the U.S. and internationally grew its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI by a yearly average of 15.5% over the past five full fiscal years.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with BLMN. Click here to check it out.
- BLMN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BLMN
- Peter Lynch Chart of BLMN
The stock traded at a price of $10.65 per share on Monday for a market capitalization of $931.62 million and a price-earnings ratio of 34.35 versus the industry median of 20.65.
Wall Street recommends an overweight rating for this stock with an average price target of $13.27 per share.
GuruFocus assigned a moderate rating of 5 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength and a positive rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.
America Movil SAB de CV
The Mexican provider of telecommunication services in the Americas and Europe grew its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI by a yearly average of 8.4% over the past five years.
The stock price was trading at $12.99 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $42.85 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 51.94 versus the industry median of 16.39.
Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $15.28 per share.
GuruFocus assigned the company a low financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 but a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.
ONE Gas Inc
The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based regulated distributor of natural gas in the U.S. grew its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI by a yearly average of nearly 12% over the past five full fiscal years.
The stock traded at a price of $80.66 per share on Monday for a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 23.24 versus the industry median of 15.19.
Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a hold rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $86.38 per share.
GuruFocus assigned a moderate score of 4 out of 10 to the company’s financial strength and a very good score of 7 out of 10 to the company’s profitability.
Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.
Read more here:
- 3 High-Quality Stocks for the Value Investor
- Analysts Suggest Buying These 2 Falling Knives
- A Trio of Strong Performers to Consider
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.