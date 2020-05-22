Greenlight Capital Exits General Motors, Cuts Chemours

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)’s Greenlight Capital sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

General Motors

The firm closed its position in General Motors Co. (GM). The trade had an impact of -16.71% on the portfolio.

The manufacturer of vehicles has a market cap of $36.92 billion and an enterprise value of $121.50 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of 11.21% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 2.08% underperforms 54% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.37 is below the industry median of 0.46.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway with 5.22% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 1.37% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)’s Oakmark Fund with 0.65%.

The Chemours

The firm trimmed The Chemours Co. (CC) stake by 28.3%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.59%.

The provider of chemical products has a market cap of $2.05 billion and an enterprise value of $5.68 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -6.11% and return on assets of -0.69% are underperforming 81% of companies in the chemicals industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.21 is below the industry median of 0.63.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Greenlight Capital with 2.97% of outstanding shares, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)’s Gotham Asset Management with 0.16%.

DXC Technology

The firm exited its DXC Technology Co. (NYSE:DXC). The portfolio was impacted by -2.27%.

The independent vendor of IT services has a market cap of $4.02 billion and an enterprise value of $12.30 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -15.8% and return on assets of -5.33% are underperforming 67% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.24 is below the industry median of 2.26.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio)’ Glenview Capital Management with 4.33% of outstanding shares, followed by Oakmark Fund with 2.72% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)’s Maverick Capital with 1.42%.

Scientific Games

The firm closed its position in Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS), impacting the portfolio by -2.24%.

The provider of gaming products has a market cap of $1.36 billion and an enterprise value of $9.88 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on assets of -3.32% is underperforming 77% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is below the industry median of 0.46.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12% of outstanding shares, followed by Maverick Capital with 0.11% and Gotham Asset Management with 0.08%.

EchoStar

The investment firm closed its EchoStar Corp. (SATS) position. The trade had an impact of -2.18% on the portfolio.

The provider of broadband technology has a market cap of $2.88 billion and an enterprise value of $3.06 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -3.41% and return on assets of -1.73% are underperforming 72% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.95 is below the industry median of 1.31.

Other notable shareholders include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 3.78% of outstanding shares, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s GAMCO Investors with 0.41% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management with 0.30%.

Tempur Sealy International

The firm closed its holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX).The trade had an impact of -1.73% on the portfolio.

The bedding provider has a market cap of $3.04 billion and an enterprise value of $5.08 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 64.84% and return on assets of 6.36% are outperforming 69% of other companies in the furnishings, fixtures and appliances industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is below the industry median of 0.65.

Notable shareholders include Simons’ firm with 1.07%, Cohen’s firm with 0.89% and Greenblatt’s firm with 0.20%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

