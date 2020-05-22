Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of May 22

According to GuruFocus data, Weibo Corp. (NASDAQ:WB), Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO), Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) and HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) have reached their three-year lows.

Weibo Corp declined to $29.88

The prices of Weibo Corp. shares have declined to $29.88 on May 22, which is 1.3% above the three-year low of $29.50.

Weibo Corp. is a Chinese social network company primarily known for its microblogging website, Sina Weibo, where users can create, share and discover content online. The company also allows its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users and offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies.

Weibo Corp. has a market cap of $6.77 billion; its shares were traded around $29.88 with a price-earnings ratio of 17.08 and price-sales ratio of 4.03. Weibo Corp. had an annual average earnings growth of 214.90% over the past five years.

On May 19, Weibo Corp. announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020 ended March 31. Net revenues for the quarter were $323.4 million, representing a 19% decrease year over year. Net income was $52.1 million, while diluted earnings per share was $0.23.

Momo Inc. declined to $19.14

The prices of Momo Inc. shares have declined to $19.14 on May 22, which is 0.3% above the three-year low of $19.08.

Momo Inc. is a Chinese social network company that owns Momo, a free social search and instant messaging mobile app. The app allows users to chat with nearby friends and strangers and provides users with free instant messaging services through Wifi, 3G and 4G. The app is available for Android, iOS and Windows devices.

Momo Inc. has a market cap of $3.99 billion; its shares were traded around $19.14 with a price-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

On March 19, Momo Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2019. Net revenues for the quarter increased 22% year over year to 4.688 billion Renminbi ($660 million), while net income increased to RMB 1.056 billion during the quarter from RMB 660.8 million during the same quarter of the prior year.

Canon Inc. declined to $19.87

The prices of Canon Inc. shares have declined to $19.87 on May 22, which is 3.7% above the three-year low of $19.13.

Canon Inc. is a Japanese international corporation focusing on the manufacture of imaging and optical products. Some of the company’s products include cameras, camcorders, photocopiers, steppers and computer printers. The company has a primary listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The company is also a component of the TOPIX Core 30.

Canon Inc. has a market cap of $20.78 billion; its shares were traded around $19.87 with a price-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Canon Inc. stocks is 7.53%. The forward dividend yield of Canon Inc. stocks is 7.53%.

On April 20, Canon Inc. announced the CINE-SERVO 25-250mm T2.95-3.95, a new CINE-SERVO lens designed to be used with 4K cameras. The new lens will be available in both EF and PL mount and features 10x optical zoom, a built-in 1.5x extender and a removable servo motor drive unit. The CINE-SERVO is scheduled to be available in the latter half of 2020 for an estimated retail price of $29,999.

HSBC Holdings PLC declined to $22.97

The prices of HSBC Holdings PLC shares have declined to $22.97 on May 22, which is 1 cent above the three-year low of $22.96.

HSBC Holdings PLC is a British international financial services holding company. As of December 2018, it is the largest bank in Europe with total assets of $2.558 trillion. The company has around 3,900 offices in 67 countries and around 38 million customers. The company is also a component of the FTSE 100.

HSBC Holdings PLC has a market cap of $93.58 billion; its shares were traded around $22.97 with and price-sales ratio of 7.13. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of HSBC Holdings PLC stocks is 6.55%.

On May 4, HSBC Holdings PLC announced that HSBC Insurance Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 50% equity interest in HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited, the company’s life insurance joint venture in China, from The National Trust Limited. The transaction will be structured as a transfer of equity interest and is subject to regulatory approvals.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article

