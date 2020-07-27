Chris Davis Comments on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of NY Mellon (NYSE:BK) acts as a custodian to asset managers and owners, is the trustee for bond issuances and depository receipts and operates a clearing business for brokers, dealers and RIAs. It incurs little credit risk for a “bank” of its size—a trait well-illustrated in Bank of NY Mellon’s supervisory stress test where the Federal Reserve officials modeled that it would earn more than $4 billion in pre-tax profits in the “severely adverse” scenario. The majority of its revenues are fee-based, but it also earns approximately one-fifth of its revenue from interest income on the approximately $250 billion of client deposits that these businesses attract. The decline in interest rates erodes that revenue stream and does so relatively quickly, given the short duration of its assets. It’s valued today at 10x current year earnings, which already reflects most of the impact from lower interest rates. The earnings upside from an eventual rise in interest rates could be 20–30%.
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg
Disclaimers: GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The gurus may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC.
Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.