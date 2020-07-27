Weitz Funds Value Matters: Cautious Optimism in a World of Unknowns

The stock market roared back in the second quarter, recovering a good part of its first quarter losses. Our stock funds each showed strong gains: Value +19.2%, Partners Value +18.3%, Hickory +18.2%, and Partners III Opportunity +11.4%. After the steep decline in the first quarter, our year-to-date results, like those of the broader market indices, are still modestly in the red, but the second quarter rebound was a welcome reversal.



The bond market stabilized in the second quarter, thanks to massive intervention by the Federal Reserve, and our bond funds bounced back nicely. They also benefited from the bargains bought during the liquidity panic in March. Short Duration rose +3.8% for the quarter, Core Plus +8.5%, and Nebraska Tax-Free +1.8%. Each fund showed positive year-to-date returns.





AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS AS OF 06/30/2020 EQUITY YTD 1 YR 5 YR 10 YR SINCE FUND INCEPTION* INCEPTION DATE NET EXPENSE GROSS EXPENSE Hickory Fund (WEHIX) -14.50% -7.32% -1.92% 8.07% 8.79% 4/1/1993* 1.09% 1.27% Russell Midcap® -9.13% -2.24% 6.76% 12.35% 10.32% Partners III Opportunity Fund - Investor (WPOIX) -6.82% 0.58% 3.65% 9.18% 11.79% 8/1/2011 2.13% 2.13% Partners III Opportunity Fund - Institutional (WPOPX) -6.59% 1.15% 4.18% 9.58% 11.91% 6/1/1983* 1.56% 1.56% S&P 500® -3.08% 7.51% 10.73% 13.99% 10.90% Russell 3000® -3.48% 6.53% 10.03% 13.72% 10.66% Partners Value Fund - Investor (WPVLX) -12.89% -5.06% 2.11% 8.48% 11.06% 7/31/2014 1.09% 1.27% Partners Value Fund - Institutional (WPVIX) -12.78% -4.82% 2.37% 8.64% 11.10% 6/1/1983* 0.89% 1.07% S&P 500® -3.08% 7.51% 10.73% 13.99% 10.90% Russell 3000® -3.48% 6.53% 10.03% 13.72% 10.66% Value Fund - Investor (WVALX) -3.50% 4.37% 6.53% 11.21% 10.10% 5/9/1986* 1.09% 1.23% Value Fund - Institutional (WVAIX) -3.41% 4.58% 6.77% 11.36% 10.14% 7/31/2014 0.89% 1.08% S&P 500® -3.08% 7.51% 10.73% 13.99% 10.90% Russell 1000® -2.81% 7.48% 10.47% 13.97% 10.25%

AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS AS OF 06/30/2020 ALLOCATION YTD 1 YR 5 YR 10 YR SINCE FUND INCEPTION* INCEPTION DATE NET EXPENSE GROSS EXPENSE Balanced Fund - Investor (WBALX) -0.84% 3.57% 5.62% 7.26% 5.59% 10/1/2003* 0.85% 1.30% Balanced Fund - Institutional (WBAIX) -0.74% 3.70% 5.64% 7.27% 5.60% 3/29/2019 0.70% 0.97% Morningstar Moderately Conservative Target Risk 0.78% 5.74% 5.58% 6.43% 6.01%

AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS AS OF 06/30/2020 FIXED INCOME YTD 1 YR 5 YR 10 YR SINCE FUND INCEPTION* INCEPTION DATE NET EXPENSE GROSS EXPENSE Core Plus Income Fund - Investor (WCPNX) 5.18% 7.41% 4.49% N/A 4.21% 7/31/2014* 0.50% 1.42% Core Plus Income Fund - Institutional (WCPBX) 5.26% 7.50% 4.69% N/A 4.40% 7/31/2014* 0.40% 0.96% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond 6.14% 8.74% 4.30% N/A 3.99% Nebraska Tax-Free Income Fund (WNTFX) 2.23% 3.21% 1.71% 1.93% 4.47% 10/1/1985* 0.45% 0.89% Bloomberg Barclays 5-Year Municipal Bond 2.18% 3.80% 2.76% 2.91% N/A Short Duration Income Fund - Investor (WSHNX) 1.51% 2.73% 2.08% 2.05% 4.91% 8/1/2011 0.55% 0.92% Short Duration Income Fund - Institutional (WEFIX) 1.57% 2.89% 2.29% 2.24% 4.97% 12/23/1988* 0.48% 0.63% Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Year U.S. Aggregate 2.68% 4.00% 2.07% 1.62% N/A Ultra Short Government Fund (SAFEX) 0.95% 1.94% 1.20% 0.61% 2.35% 8/1/1991* 0.20% 0.61% ICE BofAML US 6-Month Treasury Bill 0.93% 2.11% 1.43% 0.82% 2.90%

