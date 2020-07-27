Hasbro Sinks on 2nd-Quarter Sales Whiff

Shares of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), a major manufacturer of toys and games, tumbled over 7% on the back of the company reporting second-quarter results that missed analyst expectations as the coronavirus pandemic resulted in temporary store closures and product shortages.
For the quarter ending June 30, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company reported a net loss of $33.9 million, or 25 cents in loss per share. Adjusted net earnings of 2 cents per share underperformed the Refinitiv estimate of 23 cents, while revenue of $860.30 million missed the consensus estimate of $922 million.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with HAS. Click here to check it out.
- HAS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of HAS
- Peter Lynch Chart of HAS
Company reports strong demand in games, but coronavirus temporarily shuts down production
Hasbro Chairman and CEO Brian Goldner said in the earnings release that although it had a strong point of sale in its brands, global closures in the company’s supply chain, retailers and entertainment production resulted in a “challenging” revenue period.
Gaming revenue increased 11% on strong demand for games like Jenga, Connect 4, Battleship, Mousetrap and Twister. Point of sales increased 50% globally, reflecting double-digit growth in the U.S., U.K., France, Italy and Australia.
Despite strong demand, retail inventories declined as the company transitioned to e-commerce as the coronavirus outbreak temporarily closed stores, leading to lower revenues from brick-and-mortar shipments and live-action production in the company’s TV and Film space.
Shares tumble on revenue and earnings miss
Shares of Hasbro closed at $71.84, down 7.41% from the previous close of $77.59 on the company’s weaker-than-expected results.
GuruFocus ranks Hasbro’s profitability 8 out of 10: Operating margins are outperforming 76.10% of global competitors despite declining over 7% per year on average over the past five years. Additionally, returns on equity and returns on assets are outperforming 88% and 81% of global travel and leisure companies.
Gurus with large holdings in Hasbro include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management.
Disclosure: No positions.
Read more here:
- Under Armor Rises Despite SEC Wells Notice
- T. Rowe Price Japan Fund Sells 2, Buys 4 in the 2nd Quarter
- New GuruFocus Feature: Warren Buffett’s Baskets
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.