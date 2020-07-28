First Eagle Global Value Team Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals

The strength in the price of gold was generally supportive of gold-related equities whose performance historically has been leveraged to the gold price. One such example is Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM), a Canadian streaming company that main-tains, in our view, a high-quality, low-cost portfolio of precious metal purchase agreements that is well diversified across mining partners, geographies and metal types. Despite pandemic-related suspensions of six of its mining assets, Wheaton posted a 50% year-over-year increase in operating cash flow for the first quarter, which allowed the company to reduce its net debt while raising its quarterly dividend payment.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)'s Global Value Team second-quarter 2020 commentary.

