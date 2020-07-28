  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
First Eagle Global Value Team Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals

July 28, 2020 | About: TSX:WPM +4.46%

The strength in the price of gold was generally supportive of gold-related equities whose performance historically has been leveraged to the gold price. One such example is Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM), a Canadian streaming company that main-tains, in our view, a high-quality, low-cost portfolio of precious metal purchase agreements that is well diversified across mining partners, geographies and metal types. Despite pandemic-related suspensions of six of its mining assets, Wheaton posted a 50% year-over-year increase in operating cash flow for the first quarter, which allowed the company to reduce its net debt while raising its quarterly dividend payment.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)'s Global Value Team second-quarter 2020 commentary.

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

