First Eagle Global Value Team Comments on Philip Morris

Philip Morris ( NYSE:PM ) was able to recover some of the ground lost during the first quarter selloff but remains well below its early-year highs. Tobacco industry volumes were hurt by Covid-19, as lockdowns and other social-distancing restrictions in certain key markets hurt demand. Duty-free sales also suffered given the lack of global travel during the period. Given its pricing power, cost discipline and robust balance sheet, we believe Philip Morris appears well positioned to navigate the ongoing transition from traditional combustible tobacco products to “heat not burn” alternatives.