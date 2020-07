Keeley Asset Management Comments on Invacare

is a leading maker of medical products to enable disabled people to recover and to live an active life. Although Invacare showed some continued improvement during the second quarter in its e orts to enhance pro tability, the company nonetheless struggled as investors questioned the impact of COVID-19 on Invacare. Shares were pressured over the risks that Invacare faces from the potential impact of social distancing on the company’s seating and mobility businesses. Speci cally, with many clinics and healthcare facilities either closed or o ering just limited access to non-COVID-19 patients, Invacare was hampered in its ability to provide ttings and trials of its con gured products. Also, Invacare’s suppliers faced pandemic-related challenges during the second quarter that placed a ceiling on the company’s ability to supply its own customers.

