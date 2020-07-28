  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2334) 

Jerome Dodson Comments on Applied Materials

Guru stock highlight

July 28, 2020 | About: AMAT -1.13%
The best-performing issue was Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), which added 318 basis points to the NAV, as its share price increased 31.9%* from $45.82 to $60.45. (One basis point is 1/100th of one percent.) The stock’s performance mirrored what happened to the market as a whole. In the first quarter, it dropped 24.9% from $61.04 to $45.82, then in the second quarter, Applied gained back virtually everything it lost in the first quarter. In the March quarterly report, we wrote that Applied was seeing strong growth because of increased manufacturing complexity and the demand for more chips—a demand that should keep growing for years because of increased manufacturing complexity. We indicated that the stock price sank due to concerns around possible disruptions in the supply chain and lower customer spending, but we saw this weakness as temporary, and we were confident of Applied’s future growth. That’s pretty much what happened. The company is one of only two major suppliers of the equipment used in manufacturing semiconductors, so it has a very strong position in the marketplace.

From Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) second-quarter 2020 commentary.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)