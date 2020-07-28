US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 26,379.28 on Tuesday with a loss of 205.49 points or -0.77%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,218.44 for a loss of 20.97 points or -0.65%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 10,402.09 for a loss of 134.18 points or -1.27%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 25.44 for a gain of 0.70 points or 2.83%.

Tuesday’s market movers

U.S. indexes ended lower Tuesday as investors digested earnings releases and looked ahead to activity later in the week.

Earnings highlights included:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): Revenue of $1.93 billion increased 26.1% year over year and beat estimates by $70 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of 13 cents per share beat estimates by 1 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 18 cents beat estimates by 1 cent.

Visa (NYSE:V): Revenue of $4.84 billion decreased 17.1% year over year and missed estimates by $10 million. Third-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.07 per share beat estimates by 3 cents and non-GAAP earnings of $1.06 beat estimates by 2 cents.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): Revenue of $11.8 billion decreased 11.0% year over year and beat estimates by $250 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of 61 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 78 cents beat estimates by 12 cents. Pfizer says it plans to possibly seek emergency use approval for a Covid-19 vaccine by October.

61 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 78 cents beat estimates by 12 cents. Pfizer says it plans to possibly seek emergency use approval for a Covid-19 vaccine by October. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD): Revenue of $3.76 billion decreased 29.6% year over year and beat estimates by $30 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of 65 cents missed estimates by 7 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 66 cents missed estimates by 10 cents.

65 cents missed estimates by 7 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 66 cents missed estimates by 10 cents. 3M (NYSE:MMM): Revenue of $7.18 billion decreased 12.1% year over year and missed estimates by $110 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of $2.22 beat estimates by 41 cents and non-GAAP earnings of $1.78 missed estimates by 1 cent. Stock down 4.8% with investors disappointed over the revenue decrease despite higher expected demand for masks and cleaning supplies.

$2.22 beat estimates by 41 cents and non-GAAP earnings of $1.78 missed estimates by 1 cent. Stock down 4.8% with investors disappointed over the revenue decrease despite higher expected demand for masks and cleaning supplies. OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK): Revenue of $80.5 million decreased 27.0% year over year and missed estimates by $8.86 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of 4 cents beat estimates by 15 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 23 cents beat estimates by 41 cents. Company is being bought and merged with Enova.

The Federal Open Market Committee started its two-day July monetary policy meeting, which will end tomorrow afternoon with a Jerome Powell press conference. On Capital Hill, Republicans released their opening plans for the next coronavirus relief stimulus. Another round of $1,200 stimulus payments are expected for August, but other areas of the plans will require a lot of negotiating.

Economic reports affecting market trading included the following:

The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 0.4% in May and 3.7% year over year.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence decreased to 92.6 in July from 98.3.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index improved to 10 from 0.

The Treasury held auctions for 42-day bills at a rate of 0.100%, 120-day bills at a rate of 0.110%, seven-year notes at a rate of 0.446% and two-year notes at a rate of 0.055%.

Across sectors, materials and energy led losses while real estate led gains. In the S&P 100, the following stocks led losses and gains:

3M (NYSE:MMM) -4.93%

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) -2.69%

Capital One (NYSE:COF) -2.49%

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) -2.48%

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) -2.12%

DuPont (DD) -2.08%

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) 4.07%

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 3.43%

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) 3.23%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,469.76 for a loss of 14.90 points or -1.00%. The S&P 600 closed at 855.41 for a loss of 6.42 points or -0.74%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 10,316.46 for a loss of 114.89 points or -1.10%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 6,977.31 for a loss of 17.96 points or -0.26%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,848.74 for a loss of 18.53 points or -0.99%; the S&P 100 at 1,477.10 for a loss of 9.00 points or -0.61%; the Nasdaq 100 at 10,532.50 for a loss of 141.87 points or -1.33%; the Russell 3000 at 1,879.67 for a loss of 13.43 points or -0.71%; the Russell 1000 at 1,786.32 for a loss of 12.45 points or -0.69%; the Wilshire 5000 at 32,830.67 for a loss of 227.47 points or -0.69%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 595.30 for a loss of 2.09 points or -0.35%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: