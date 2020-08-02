A Trio of Capital-Intensive Stock Picks for the Value Investor

If you want to uncover opportunities in capital-intensive industries, you should screen the market for stocks whose price to tangible book value ratios are more appealing than competitors. This will yield a higher likelihood of discovering value opportunities.

The price to tangible book value is preferred to the price-book ratio with regard to capital-intensive companies, as the valuation of these businesses mainly derives from tangible or hard assets.

Ford Motor

The first stock that qualifies is Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F), the U.S. auto manufacturing giant.

Ford outperforms 611 peers out of a total of 1,030 companies operating in the auto manufacturers industry in terms of a more compelling price to tangible book value ratio of 0.91 compared to the industry median of 1.22.

As of July 31, the stock traded at $6.61 per share, and the tangible book value per share is $7.26.

The stock did not perform well over the past year, as it lost 28.4%, which determined a market capitalization of $26.29 billion and a 52-week range of $3.96 to $10.56.

Wall Street recommends a hold rating with an average target price of $6.68 per share.

GuruFocus assigned a low financial strength rating of 3 out of 10, but a positive profitability rating of 5 out of 10 to the company.

The company's top fund holder is Vanguard Group Inc. with 7.89% of shares outstanding, followed by BlackRock Inc. with 6.16% and Newport Trust Co. with 4.61%.

Pacific Ethanol

The second stock that makes the cut is Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX), a Sacramento, California-based producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the U.S.

Pacific Ethanol outperforms 837 peers out of a total of 1,012 companies operating in the oil and gas industry in terms of a more appealing price to tangible book value ratio of 0.68 compared to the industry median of 0.83.

As of July 31, the stock traded at $2.35 per share with a tangible book value per share of $3.46.

The stock outperformed the U.S. market largely over the past year, posting a nearly 236% gain for a market capitalization of $130.38 million and a 52-week range of $0.22 to $2.78.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a buy recommendation rating for the stock and have established an average target price of $4 per share.

GuruFocus assigned a low score of 2 out of 10 to the profitability of the company, but a moderate score of 4 out of 10 with regard to its financial strength.

With 11.06% of shares outstanding, BlackRock is the company's top fund holder, followed by Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies with 5.14% and Vanguard with 3.05%.

Sasol

The third stock that meets the criteria is Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL), a South African coal mining, chemical, oil and gas integrated operator.

Sasol outperforms 771 out of a total of 1,012 companies operating in the oil and gas industry in terms of a more compelling price to tangible book value ratio of 0.39 compared to the industry median of 0.83.

As of July 31, the stock traded at $8.03 per share with a tangible book value per share of $20.59.

The stock did not perform well over the past year as the share price recorded a 60.2% decline. The stock now has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a 52-week range of $1.25 to $34.03.

Wall Street recommends a hold rating with an average target price of $8.56 per share.

GuruFocus assigned a moderate financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a very good profitability rating of 7 out of 10 to the company.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

