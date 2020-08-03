Elfun Trust Trims PepsiCo, Gilead

David Carlson (Trades, Portfolio) manages the $2.88 billion equity portfolio of the Elfun Trust, which is composed of 43 stocks. It sold shares of the following stocks during the second quarter of 2020.

S&P Global

The fund trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.82%. The trade had an impact of -0.71% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides credit ratings, has a market cap of $84.41 billion and an enterprise value of $86.33 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 998.07% and return on assets of 24.29% are outperforming 96% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.59 is below the industry median of 2.61.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio with 0.59% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33%.

PepsiCo

The fund reduced its PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) holding by 14.19%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.52%.

The food and beverage company has a market cap of $190.61 billion and an enterprise value of $226.56 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 49.77% and return on assets of 8.44% are outperforming 75% of companies in the nonalcoholic beverages industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.2 is below the industry median of 0.52.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments with 0.47% of outstanding shares, followed by Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%.

Gilead Sciences

The fund exited its position in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The portfolio was impacted by -0.46%.

The company, which provides therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, has a market cap of $87.22 billion and an enterprise value of $90.64 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 22.6% and return on assets of 8.09% are outperforming 78% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.86 is below the industry median of 0.87.

Some notable guru shareholders are Dodge & Cox with 1.20% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 1% and Pioneer Investments with 0.33%.

Booking

The fund closed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), impacting the portfolio by –0.45%.

The online travel agency has a market cap of $68.03 billion and an enterprise value of $69.83 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 60.86% and return on assets of 12.26% are outperforming 96% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.8 is above the industry median of 0.42.

Some notable guru shareholders are Dodge & Cox with 4.18% of outstanding shares and Pioneer Investments with 0.59% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57%.

CME Group

The investment fund curbed its holding in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.03%. The trade had an impact of -0.42% on the portfolio.

The company, which operates a global derivatives marketplace, has a market cap of $59.59 billion and an enterprise value of $62.23 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.95% and return on assets of 2.47% are outperforming 70% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.43 is below the industry median of 2.61.

Another notable guru shareholder is Simons’ firm with 0.50% of outstanding shares, followed by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47%.

Alexion

The investment fund cut its Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) position by 19.23%. The trade had an impact of -0.38% on the portfolio.

The company, which develops drugs for rare, life-threatening medical conditions, has a market cap of $22.46 billion and an enterprise value of $22.22 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.83% and return on assets of 5.17% are outperforming 95% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.09 is below the industry median of 8.32.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons’ firm with 1.70% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.32% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

ServiceNow

The investment fund cut its holding of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.25%. The trade had an impact of -0.35% on the portfolio.

The software solutions provider has a market cap of $84.24 billion and an enterprise value of $83.09 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 38.08% and return on assets of 12.96% are outperforming 89% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.96 is below the industry median of 2.23.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.04% of outstanding shares, followed by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.72%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

