Hillman Capital Exits Raytheon, Cuts Amazon

Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio), CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Hillman Capital Management, manages a $137 million equity portfolio composed of 38 stocks. The firm sold shares of the following stocks during the second quarter of 2020.

Amgen

The fund closed its Amgen Inc. (AMGN) holding. The portfolio was impacted by -1.73%.

The company has a market cap of $143 billion and an enterprise value of $165 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 70.81% and return on assets of 11.95% are outperforming 88% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.33 is below the industry median of 0.87.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.14% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons’ firm with 0.64% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Amazon.com

The fund reduced its position in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) by 1.37%.The portfolio was impacted by -0.07%.

The online retail giant has a market cap of $1.57 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.58 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 21.22% and return on assets of 6.02% are outperforming 75% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.94 is above the industry median of 0.45.

Some notable guru shareholders are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

Bristol-Myers

The fund reduced its shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 1.06%, impacting the portfolio by -0.05%.

The drug developer and marketer has a market cap of $135 billion and an enterprise value of $165 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.17% and return on assets of 1.17% are underperforming 51% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.39 is below the industry median of 0.87.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Renaissance Technologies with 2.92% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 1.60% and the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.55%.

Biogen

The investment fund cut its holding in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 0.82%. The trade had an impact of -0.04% on the portfolio.

The manufacturer of various drugs has a market cap of $43.89 billion and an enterprise value of $47.38 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 46.2% and return on assets of 22.34% are outperforming 97% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.55 is below the industry median of 0.87.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 9.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons’ firm with 2.74% and the Vanguard Health Care fund with 2.35%.

Kraft Heinz

The investment fund cut its Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) position by 0.68%. The trade had an impact of -0.03% on the portfolio.

The manufacturer of food and beverage products has a market cap of $42.69 billion and an enterprise value of $68.87 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -0.38% and return on assets of -0.19% are underperforming 70% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.1 is below the industry median of 0.41.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway with 26.65% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% and Simons’ firm with 0.08%.

Microsoft

The investment fund reduced its holding of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 0.06%. The trade had an impact of -0.03% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.55 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 40.16% and return on assets of 15.43% are outperforming 92% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with cash-debt ratio of 1.92.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.34% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.28% and Dodge & Cox with 0.26%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

