Jeff Auxier Comments on Mastercard

Even though stay-at-home orders have drastically reduced spending in areas such as travel and entertainment, Mastercard was still able to find success during the quarter. As more people were forced to stay home, spending in areas such as grocery, gaming and home improvement slightly offset the decrease in spending in travel and entertainment. According to JP Morgan Chase, total spending from customers fell 40% during the height of the stay-at-home orders in April compared to last year. While Mastercard could face some near-term headwinds due to a drastic drop in air travel and entertainment spending, management is confident that they will return to a position of strength once the economy begins to recover and the use of digital currency grows.



From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2020 market commentary.





