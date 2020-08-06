Jeff Auxier Comments on Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW)



Lowe’s has performed well as spending on home improvement has seen a boost during the pandemic. Home improvement spending grew 16.4% in May. E-commerce sales for the company grew by 80% as people took on more do-it-yourself (DIY) projects while staying at home. As many other companies temporarily laid off workers, Lowe’s has been able to continue hiring and recently announced another $100 million in bonuses for their hourly employees in the US. Home improvement retailers like Lowe’s can defend against the digitization of retail due to many large products being too expensive for online retailers to ship. DIY consumers also value the in-person help from the experts at Lowe’s stores that is difficult for an online home improvement retailer to replicate. Recently lumber prices are up over 40% for the year. We are hearing about extreme shortages of lumber at Home Depot (HD) due to supply disruptions. Interest rates on home mortgages are hitting record lows–near 3%–boosting housing demand.



From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2020 market commentary.





About the author: