Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2511)

Insiders Roundup: Bank of America, Rekor Systems

Largest insider trades of the week

August 07, 2020 | About: REKR -1.24% BAC -0.04% ALVR +9.15% IBIO -4.06% MDLZ +0% FTV +0.65%

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or for a certain range of values. For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to “$2,000,000+,” the duration to “August 2020” and All Insider Sales to “$2,000,000+.”

According to these filters, the following are this past week's most significant trades from company insiders.

Rekor Systems

Robert Berman, CEO and 10% owner, bought 2.72 million shares of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) for an average price of $2.57 per share on Aug. 5.

a53414274b755d698c232c9048c180b6.png

The company, which provides products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, has a market cap of $110.26 million. It has insider ownership of 17.38% and institutional ownership of 6.06%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock price was flat, and as of Friday, shares were trading 16.35% below the 52-week high and 118.38% above the 52-week low.

Bank of America

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, 10% owner of Bank of America Corp. (BAC), bought 13.58 million shares on Aug. 4 for an average price of $24.81 per share.

The American financial institution has a market cap of $220.67 billion and an enterprise value of $228.32 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.21% and institutional ownership of 42.99%.

3ec0a274f5fcc8bc19908dd4f2ded479.png

Over the past 12 months, the stock has increased 10.25%. As of Friday, shares were trading 28.70% below the 52-week high and 41.89% above the 52-week low.

AlloVir

Jovan-Embiricos Morana, director and 10% owner of AlloVir Inc. (ALVR), bought 2.9 million shares for an average price of $17 per share on Aug. 3.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, an enterprise value of $1.92 billion and insider ownership of 7.4%.

6f23ecab119954b551b1b642966563aa.png

Over the past 12 months, the stock price has risen 26%.

iBio

10% owner Eastern Capital LTD sold 4.2 million shares of iBio Inc. (IBIO) for an average price of $4.27 per share on Aug. 6.

The company, which operates in the biotechnology industry, has a market cap of $584.17 million. It has insider ownership of 5.19% and institutional ownership of 30.85%.

a4b3f604cc0bd162aa80cd1d0b442c04.png

Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 497%. As of Friday, shares were trading 45.50% below the 52-week high and 8,020% above the 52-week low.

Mondelez

Train Fund Management LP, director of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), sold 848,133 shares for an average price of $55.57 per share on Aug. 6.

The company, which operates in the consumer packaged goods industry, has a market cap of $79.26 billion and an enterprise value of $97.92 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.72% and institutional ownership of 55.08%.

09858ca8359c4cfe1b6daa098771c7eb.png

Over the past 12 months, the stock price was flat and as of Friday, shares were trading 7.45% below the 52-week high and 34.72% above the 52-week low.

Fortive

Steven M Rales, director of Fortive Corp. (FTV), sold 3.6 million shares on Aug. 5 for an average price of $69.75 per share.

The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion and an enterprise value of $28.68 billion. It has insider ownership of 1.81% and institutional ownership of 68.19%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock price was stable and as of Friday, shares were trading 12.29% below the 52-week high and 89.49% above the 52-week low.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


