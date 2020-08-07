Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest

GuruFocus runs a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.



The second-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick THREE stocks you think he purchased in the three months from April 1 to June 30, 2020 and post them into the "comments" section below this article.



Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased, but it does not include Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) or Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) because Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has already disclosed that it bought those stocks. It also excludes the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway.



Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian`s highly rated book, "Invest Like a Guru."







Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett`s portfolio of second-quarter buys and sells on or around Aug. 15. We`ll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.



For the first quarter of 2020, Berkshire revealed it did not enter any new positions, but expanded its holding of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.08%.



The long-term investors also exited positions in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the quarter, as well as trimmed a slew of other holdings, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), Synchrony Financial (SYF), VeriSign Inc. (VRSN), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB).



At the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting in May, Buffett also disclosed that his insurance conglomerate completely sold out of its airline holdings in April, which included Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).



What did it do in the second quarter? You tell us.



For more inspiration, see Buffett`s portfolio here.



Don`t forget to add your guesses in the comments below.



Good luck!



