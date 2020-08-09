A Trio of Stocks Growing Sales Fast

The revenue per share of the S&P 500 index has risen at a yearly average rate of approximately 4.1% over the past five years. The index and benchmark for the U.S. market added 61.3% to its share price ($3,351.28 as of Friday) over the past five years through Aug. 7.

Thus, investors may be interested in the following stocks, as they have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of a higher five-year revenue per share growth rate.

Williams-Sonoma Inc

The first company that meets the above criteria is Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

The San Francisco-based home products specialty retailer recorded a yearly average growth rate of 8.5% in its revenue per share over the past five years.

The share price traded at $93.17 at close on Friday for a market cap of $7.24 billion and a 52-week range of $26.01 to $93.34.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a hold rating for the stock and have established an average target price of $79.50 per share.

Northrop Grumman Corp

The second company that makes the cut is Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

The Falls Church, Virginia-based security operator for aerospace and defense posted a five-year annual revenue per share growth rate of nearly 12%, as the below chart illustrates.

The share price traded at around $329.27 at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $54.89 billion and a 52-week range of $263.31 to $385.01.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating for the stock and have produced an average target price of $391.42 per share.

Shutterstock Inc

The third company that holds the above criteria is Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

The New York-based provider of stock photography, multimedia and editing tools worldwide recorded a yearly average growth rate of almost 15% in its revenue per share over the past five years.

The share price was trading at around $57.79 at close on Friday for a market cap of $2.08 billion and a 52-week range of $28.76 to $59.45.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $55 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

