Alberto Abaterusso
A Trio of Stocks Growing Sales Fast

They have outperformed the S&P 500 recently

August 09, 2020 | About: WSM +3.82% NOC +0.9% SSTK +1.1%

The revenue per share of the S&P 500 index has risen at a yearly average rate of approximately 4.1% over the past five years. The index and benchmark for the U.S. market added 61.3% to its share price ($3,351.28 as of Friday) over the past five years through Aug. 7.

Thus, investors may be interested in the following stocks, as they have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of a higher five-year revenue per share growth rate.

Williams-Sonoma Inc

The first company that meets the above criteria is Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

The San Francisco-based home products specialty retailer recorded a yearly average growth rate of 8.5% in its revenue per share over the past five years.

The share price traded at $93.17 at close on Friday for a market cap of $7.24 billion and a 52-week range of $26.01 to $93.34.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a hold rating for the stock and have established an average target price of $79.50 per share.

Northrop Grumman Corp

The second company that makes the cut is Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

The Falls Church, Virginia-based security operator for aerospace and defense posted a five-year annual revenue per share growth rate of nearly 12%, as the below chart illustrates.

The share price traded at around $329.27 at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $54.89 billion and a 52-week range of $263.31 to $385.01.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating for the stock and have produced an average target price of $391.42 per share.

Shutterstock Inc

The third company that holds the above criteria is Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

The New York-based provider of stock photography, multimedia and editing tools worldwide recorded a yearly average growth rate of almost 15% in its revenue per share over the past five years.

The share price was trading at around $57.79 at close on Friday for a market cap of $2.08 billion and a 52-week range of $28.76 to $59.45.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $55 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about gold, silver and precious metals mining industries. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

