Large Caps Close Mostly Higher Friday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 27,433.48 on Friday with a gain of 46.50 points or 0.17%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,351.28 for a gain of 2.12 points or 0.06%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,010.98 for a loss of 97.09 points or -0.87%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 22.21 for a loss of 0.44 points or -1.94%.

For the week, the Dow Jones gained 2.9%, the S&P 500 gained 1.7% and the Nasdaq gained 1%. For the year, the Nasdaq has a gain of 23.8%, the S&P 500 has a gain of 3.73% and the Dow Jones is down -4.03%.

Friday's Market Movers

Large cap indexes closed mostly higher, helping to support a six-day market rally. The Nasdaq was lower but reported a 23.8% gain for the year.

The Commerce Department released its July jobs report, which showed the following results:

Non-farm payrolls increased by 1.763 million in July, beating the estimate of 1.620 million

The unemployment rate fell to 10.2% from 11.1%, beating the estimate of 10.5%

Private non-farm payrolls increased by 1.462 million, down from the previous 4.737 million and missing the estimate of 1.550 million

Average hourly earnings increased by 0.2% in July and 4.8% year over year

Average weekly hours were basically unchanged at 34.5

Government payrolls increased by 301,000 following an increase of 54,000 and beating the estimate of 70,000

The participation rate was basically unchanged at 61.4%

Manufacturing payrolls increased by 26,000, following an increase of 357,000 and missing the estimate of 280,000

Also on the economic calendar Friday:

Wholesale inventories decreased -1.4% in June following a decrease of -1.2%

The Baker Hughes North American oil rig count decreased to 294 from 296

Consumer credit outstanding increased by $8.95 billion in June following a decrease of -$18.28 billion

Stock highlights for the day included:

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP): Revenue of $2.71 billion increased 23.2% year over year and beat estimates by $10 million. Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $1.36 beat estimates by $1.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) says it will manufacture Gilead's (GILD) Covid-19 drug Remdesivir.

Across sectors, financials and utilities led gains and technology and semiconductors led losses. In the S&P 100, the following stocks led gains:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) 10.1%

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) 7.86%

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) 6.55%

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) 4.89%

MetLife (NYSE:MET) 4.71%

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) 4.57%

Capital One (NYSE:COF) 3.62%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,569.18 for a gain of 24.56 points or 1.59%. The S&P 600 closed at 911.67 for a gain of 15.67 points or 1.75%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 10,956.92 for a gain of 51.91 points or 0.48%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,349.44 for a gain of 203.89 points or 2.85%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,938.53 for a gain of 23.43 points or 1.22%; the S&P 100 at 1,547.90 for a loss of 3.31 points or -0.21%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,139.39 for a loss of 127.70 points or -1.13%; the Russell 3000 at 1,959.48 for a gain of 1.45 points or 0.074%; the Russell 1000 at 1,859.49 for a loss of 0.33 points or -0.018%; the Wilshire 5000 at 34,247.66 for a gain of 27.96 points or 0.082%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 607.20 for a gain of 9.75 points or 1.63%.

