  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Stepan Lavrouk
Stepan Lavrouk
Articles (544) 

Bridgewater Co-CIO Bob Prince Explains What Investors Should Do in a Zero-Rate World, Part 2

Prince thinks some stocks could become stores of value

August 10, 2020 | About: AMZN -0.61% AAPL +1.45% FB -2.03% MSFT -1.99% GOOG +0.11%

We previously looked at some comments from Bridgewater Co-Chief Investment Officer Bob Prince, in which he explained why the current U.S. policy of zero level interest rates and deficit spending makes it difficult for value investors to determine the proper intrinsic value of assets. If the hurdle rate for investment is zero, and financing is easy and cheap to secure, how do you sort the good companies from the bad ones? We will now turn to Prince's comments regarding the status of gold and the U.S. dollar and how these might change as the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury continue down their current path.

Storeholds of wealth

One of the most significant economic developments of the last 30 years has been the evolving relationship between the United States and China. As most people no doubt know, the U.S. and other Western nations have outsourced important supply chains to China and other parts of Southeast Asia. However, there is another important component to this relationship - China is a major buyer of U.S. Treasury bonds. In effect, China has become the U.S.'s main creditor.

This relationship seemed to work fine for several decades, but has begun to deteriorate over the last few years. It is in the interests of U.S. borrowers for the government to simply print more paper, but at a certain point that will start to undermine the value of the dollar as the premier reserve currency. As Prince noted:

"The weaponization of the dollar is a powerful tool. But it`s also a disincentive for the dollar as a reserve currency, and it's a disincentive to hold dollars by foreign investors - China holds a substantial portion of our debt. If you`re holding dollars that are getting printed every day that are making you 50 basis points (0.5%), you might look for something other than dollars. You need a storehold of wealth."

Prince thinks that a possible consequence of the huge liquidity injections that the world`s central banks have organized is that stores of wealth will see their prices rise - that money has to go somewhere, after all. This might explain the recent bull markets in precious metals like gold and silver - the former is up 35% year over year, while the latter is up more than 70%.

Most interestingly, Prince thinks that some stocks might also become storeholds of wealth, in the sense that the newly created liquidity is likely to flow into big-name companies. This isn't exactly a value investor's analysis - if anything, it is more of a trading mentality. Nonetheless, it may prove to be accurate in the short term - after all, the lion's share of the gains of the S&P 500 have been driven by increases in the largest companies in the index - Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Whether this can continue in the long term is another question altogether.

Disclosure: The author owns no stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a?free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

Stepan Lavrouk
Stepan Lavrouk is a financial writer with a background in equity research and macro trading. Specific investing interests include energy, fundamental geoeconomic analysis and biotechnology. He holds a bachelor of science degree from Trinity College Dublin.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Stepan Lavrouk

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)