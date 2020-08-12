  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sydnee Gatewood
Carl Icahn Issues Statement on Herbalife

Guru reveals he curbed stake in nutrition company

August 12, 2020 | About: HLF -1.28% IEP +0.63%

Today, Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) issued the following statement regarding Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF):

Yesterday, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) sold approximately 14.7 million shares pursuant to Herbalife Nutrition's self-tender offer. We remain the Company's largest shareholder with approximately 20.5 million shares, representing approximately 15.5% of the outstanding shares, and we continue to strongly believe in the great future of the Company.

IEP's investment in Herbalife is a quintessential example of our activist investment strategy. In late 2012 and early 2013, the stock was meaningfully out of favor for a number of reasons. We studied the business and assessed the risks. At that time, we concluded that the risk/reward ratio was very favorable. We amassed a large position and joined the Board. Our directors worked closely with management to stabilize the Company.

We believe that all shareholders have benefited from our involvement with the Company. An investment in Herbalife made on the first day we began purchasing shares would have earned a total return of approximately 200% through yesterday.

We wish to congratulate and thank all employees, management and the independent distributors who stood by and helped to steer the Company so effectively over the last 8 years.

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

