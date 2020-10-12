Insiders Roundup: Pinterest, Selecta Biosciences

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or for a certain range of values. For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to "$2,000,000+," the duration to "October 2020" and All Insider Sales to "$2,000,000+."
According to these filters, the following were this past week's most significant trades from company insiders.
Selecta Biosciences
Timothy A. Springer, director and 10% owner, bought 3.18 million shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SLEB) for an average price of $1.71 per share on Oct. 8.
The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $206.79 million, institutional ownership of 19.07% and an insider ownership of 8.42%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 29%. As of Friday, shares were trading 57.76% below the 52-week high and 59.38% above the 52-week low.
Marchex
10% owner Edenbrook Long Only Value Fund bought 5 million shares of Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Oct. 7 for an average price of $2.15 per share.
The call analytics company has a market cap of $95.35 million and an enterprise value of $61.38 million. It has an insider ownership of 21.26% and an institutional ownership of 17.77%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 31%. As of Friday, shares were trading 49.53% below the 52-week high and 94.55% above the 52-week low.
Heritage Global
Topline Capital Partners, LP., 10% owner, together with Topline Capital Management, LL., bought a combined 1.81 million shares of Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) for an average price of $1.76 per share on Oct. 6.
The diversified financial services company has a market cap of $67.56 million, an enterprise value of $66.86 million and insider ownership of 7.98%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 92%. As of Friday, shares were trading 54.05% below the 52-week high and 250.97% above the 52-week low.
Stitch Fix
Director and 10% owner Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) for an average price of $29.37 per share on Oct. 8.
The company, which provides personal style services, has a market cap of $3.25 billion and an enterprise value of $3.13 billion. It has insider ownership of 1.4% and institutional ownership of 32.97%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 50%. As of Friday, shares were trading 0.27% below the 52-week high and 192% above the 52-week low.
Chairman and President Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) for an average price of $43.53 per share on Oct. 8.
The company is an online product and idea discovery platform. It has a market cap of $26.74 billion and an enterprise value of $25.19 billion. It has insider ownership of 1.13% and institutional ownership of 37.69%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock price has risen 69%. As of Friday, shares were trading 2.15% below the three-month high and 337.92% above the three-month low.
Natera
Matthew Rabinowitz, executive chairman, sold 250,000 shares of Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Oct. 8 for an average price of $71.62 per share.
The company, which operates in the healthcare field, has a market cap of $6 billion and an enterprise value of $5.71 billion. It has insider ownership of 1.34% and institutional ownership of 73.14%.
Over the past 12 months, the share price has climbed 100%. As of Friday, shares were trading 4.75% below the three-month high and 320.45% above the three-month low.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
