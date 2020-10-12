5 Guru Stocks Growing Book Value

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned stocks have grown their book value per share over the past decade through Oct. 12.

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities.

Since the book value per share may not reflect the company's true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas.

America's Car-Mart

The book value per share of America's Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has grown 10.40% over the past 10 years. The price-book ratio is 1.91 and the price-tangible book ratio is 1.95.

The automotive retailing company has a market cap of $640 million and an enterprise value of $871 million.

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 17.69% margin of safety at $93.55. The share price has been as high as $129.7 and as low as $35.18 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 27.87% below its 52-week high and 165.92% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 11.68.

With 4.47% of outstanding shares, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corp.'s (NASDAQ:HOFT) book value per share has grown 7.80% over the past decade. The price-book ratio 1.40 and the price-tangible book ratio is 1.58.

The company, which provides case goods, leather furniture and fabric-upholstered furniture, has a market cap of $339.10 million and an enterprise value of $323 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 164.43% margin of safety at $28.52. The share price has been as high as $29.16 and as low as $12.3 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 2.19% below its 52-week high and 131.87% above its 52-week low.

With 13.72% of outstanding shares, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Royce with 10.42% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 2.37%.

Alico

Alico Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALCO) book value per share has grown 5.30% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 1.17 and the price-tangible book ratio is 1.18.

The agribusiness and land management company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and an enterprise value of $12.87 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 5.33% margin of safety at $31.10. The share price has been as high as $38.25 and as low as $22.55 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 18.69% below its 52-week high and 37.92% above its 52-week low.

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.72%.

Caledonia Mining

The book value per share of Caledonia Mining Corp. PLC (CMCL) has grown 13.70% over the past 10 years. The price-book ratio and the price to tangible book ratio are both 1.65.

The gold exploration, development and mining company has a market cap of $213 million and an enterprise value of $217 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 16.03% margin of safety at $17.62. The share price has been as high as $29.62 and as low as $6.51 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 40.05% below its 52-week high and 170.66% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 8.98.

With 0.84% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Jewett-Cameron

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:JCTCF) book value per share has grown 10.40% over the past decade. The price-book ratio and price-tangible book ratio are both 1.53%.

The company, which is a wholesale distributor of a variety of specialty wood products, has a market cap of $27.19 million and an enterprise value of $24.60 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 19.15% margin of safety at $7.81. The share price has been as high as $8.79 and as low as $5 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 11.05% below its 52-week high and 56.20% above its 52-week low.

Simons' firm is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 5.14% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

