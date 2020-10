David Herro and Bill Nygren Comment on Daimler

Daimler ( XTER:DAI ), a global luxury automotive and truck manufacturer based in Germany, was the largest contributor for the quarter. Considering the operating environment, we were happy with the company's second-quarter earnings results, specifically in Mercedes-Benz cars and vans. Despite Mercedes-Benz cars' and vans' volumes being down 22% and 29% year-to-date, respectively, the revenue is only down 14.8%. We think this reflects significant product mix benefits within both markets along with resilient pricing dynamics. China also contributed to the company's solid performance, delivering 17% year-over-year growth, even though the overall Chinese auto market was down 4%. In addition, free cash flow was significantly stronger than had been expected, which we believe is a result of management's stringent focus on improving Daimler's cash flow generation. As a result, the company ended the second quarter with a strong net financial position. Management's earnings guidance was also better than had been expected. These results reflect well on the new management team.