David Herro Comments on Daimler

Daimler (XTER:DAI), a global luxury automotive and truck manufacturer based in Germany, was the largest contributor for the quarter. Considering the operating environment, we were happy with the company's second-quarter earnings results, specifically in Mercedes-Benz cars and vans. However, year to date, Mercedes-Benz cars' and vans' volumes are down 22% and 29%, respectively, but we appreciate that revenue in the segment is only down 14.8%. We think this reflects significant product mix benefits within both markets as well as resilient pricing dynamics. China also contributed to Daimler's solid performance, delivering 17% year-over-year growth, even though the overall Chinese auto market was down 4%. Free cash flow was also significantly stronger than had been expected, which we attribute to management's stringent focus on this metric. As a result, the company ended the second quarter with a strong net financial position. Daimler also provided earnings guidance that was better than had been expected. We believe these results reflect well on the new management team. During the quarter, Daimler announced that it reached an agreement in principle with various U.S. authorities to settle civil and environmental claims regarding emissions control systems on about 250,000 diesel passenger cars and vans in the U.S. The company also reached an agreement with the plaintiffs' counsel to settle the ongoing class action lawsuit. Importantly, the costs associated with the settlements are covered by existing provisions and removes a material area of uncertainty for Daimler.
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg
Disclaimers: GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The gurus may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC.
Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.