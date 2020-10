David Herro Comments on Link Group

We initiated one new holding in the Fund this quarter: Link Group ( ASX:LNK ), an Australia-based firm that provides administration and operating support to a range of financial asset classes. The company's offerings include pension administration to Australian superannuation funds, share registry and corporate actions, employee and executive share plan administration, fund administration, loan servicing, and property transaction administration.

Sydnee Gatewood

