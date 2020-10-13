Longleaf Partners Comments on Mattel

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) (21%, 1.25%), the classic toy company, was another strong contributor in the quarter. Although this year's revenues will be down due to global lockdowns shutting stores, the company is on track to increase its annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) with higher gross margins and the successful execution of its outsourced manufacturing strategy. Barbie delivered another excellent performance, gaining seven points of U.S. doll market share in the second quarter, while growing its revenues as competitors shrunk. Mattel also released a new Barbie special on Netflix in September, part of a promising long-term push into intellectual property licensing. American Girl, a brand that has struggled for years, doubled its digital sales during the quarter as well. With higher profitability, shoppers returning to stores and a strong new digital media presence behind its biggest brands, CEO Ynon Kreiz's strategy is beginning to pay off.
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg
