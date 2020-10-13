Longleaf Partners Comments on Carrier

Our ownership of United Technologies (UTX) and its spin-outs, including Carrier, was a pretty "standard" Southeastern investment – i.e., a misunderstood conglomerate with strong positions in 100+-year old industries, run by a value-per-share focused CEO, Greg Hayes. There were a few twists and turns along the way until this year, but overall, it was a boringly profitable investment until
COVID hit right before the company was scheduled to split into three businesses: Otis (elevators), Raytheon Technologies (commercial aerospace and defense) and Carrier (HVAC and security). As discussed last quarter, we sold Otis after it spun out at a price above our fair value, and we sold Raytheon below our fair value, as we concluded that the business had changed for the worse. As noted above, we bought more Carrier at a steep discount and sold the company after it nearly doubled in a short period, driving a material improvement in the overall return of our UTX investment to a respectable 115% in total.
From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund third-quarter 2020 commentary.