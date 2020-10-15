David Rolfe Comments on Keysight Technologies

Continuing with the holdings that contributed the least to our absolute performance, Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) reported a slight decline in earnings for the quarter but provided a strong outlook that anticipates a return to double-digit growth next quarter. Even though business activity was disrupted in some of Keysight's end-markets over the past few months, the Company continues to serve the R&D functions of clients in industries and segments that have very favorable long-term growth characteristics, including electric vehicles, 5G wireless, 400Gb Ethernet, aerospace and defense modernization and semiconductor process development. In addition, we think there remains ample upside to margins as Keysight cross-sells new software solutions to an installed base that has grown dramatically over the past few years. We added to our positions in Keysight during the quarter as the stock remains attractive on an absolute and relative basis.
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg
Disclaimers: GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The gurus may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC.
Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.