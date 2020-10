David Rolfe Comments on Facebook

Facebook's ( NASDAQ:FB ) revenues grew +12% constant currency despite the near total shutdown of economic activity during the month of April. The vast majority of Facebook's revenues are derived from small businesses, many of which have borne the brunt of lockdowns. To combat the sudden disappearance of foot traffic, these businesses are initiating or accelerating the adoption of digital customer acquisition strategies provided by Facebook's vast ecosystem, including instant access to over 2 billion daily users. We continue to carry Facebook as one of our largest holdings as its value proposition is difficult to copy, yet the stock trades at still somewhat reasonable multiples relative to large cap peers.